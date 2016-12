BenGowert.de

Temporary still lifes

At construction sites in Europe on Sundays, I caught a wonderful art

of momentum…

Everything is constantly changing — between chaos and order,

building, demolition, rebuilding — but there are always moments in

process which exhibit some kind of momentum, perfection

and calmness — moments of rest and a certain romantic presence

between the continuously inexorable changes.

— Ben Gowert, Muenster, Germany