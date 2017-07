BehnamSadighi.com

Holidays (2010-2012)

In this documentary project I have focused on a group of Iranian youths who go to nature for a couple of days. They want to spend their holiday in calmness. They choose a place where they are deserted from others, but even in such a place something is wrong. Something is not under their control. It seems that they bring their boredom with them. All of this has a conspicuous effect on their relationships and surrounding nature.

— Behnam Sadighi, Tehran, Iran