VassilisKonstantinou.gr

My project titled Unintentional Sculptures was created during the years 2015 to 2017 within the suburban landscape of Attica, Greece, which has gone through a great deal of changes due to the economic crisis.

I explored the landscape and decided to focus and highlight the man-made constructions that reveal the economic and building activities of the recent past.

These constructions — some unfinished and some timeworn — have finally transformed the natural landscape with their enigmatic forms in the most permanent way.

— Vassilis Konstantinou, Athens, Greece