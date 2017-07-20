Posted on by Willson Cummer

Vassilis Konstantinou

VassilisKonstantinou.gr

My project titled Unintentional Sculptures was created during the years 2015 to 2017 within the suburban landscape of Attica, Greece, which has gone through a great deal of changes due to the economic crisis.

I explored the landscape and decided to focus and highlight the man-made constructions that reveal the economic and building activities of the recent past.

These constructions — some unfinished and some timeworn — have finally transformed the natural landscape with their enigmatic forms in the most permanent way.

— Vassilis Konstantinou, Athens, Greece