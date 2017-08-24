“Observe the street, from time to time,
with some concern for system perhaps.
Apply yourself. Take your time.
Note down the place: the terrace of café near the junction
of Rue de Bac and the Boulevard Saint Germain
the time: seven o’ clock in the evening
the date: 15 May 1973
the weather: set fair
Note down what you can see. Anything worthy of note going on.
Do you know how to see what’s worthy of note?
Is there anything that strikes you?
Nothing strikes you. You don’t know how to see”
— quote from Georges Perec, Species of Spaces and Other Pieces
— Giacomo Streliotto, Padua, Italy